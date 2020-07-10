/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St, Clearfield, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cove on Bruce Street in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Clearfield Station Apartments
1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clearfield Station Apartments in Clearfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
157 W 400 N
157 West 400 North, Clearfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Your finally home - Property Id: 235702 Looking for your next home well look no further!!!!! This 3 bed 1 bath home has just what your looking for updated kitchen with brand new appliances washer dryer included in the basement with food storage and
Results within 1 mile of Clearfield
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
34 Units Available
West Point
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,042
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2100 sqft
*Move In Special* 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - Move In Now And Get Half Off First Months Rent!! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Results within 5 miles of Clearfield
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$982
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
889 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 10 at 03:57pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
930 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
West Point
157 S 2775 W
157 North 2775 West, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! **For Pet information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautiful 3-bedroom 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5983 S 3850 W
5983 South 3850 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2800 sqft
Available Immediately!! Home- 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Place
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Results within 10 miles of Clearfield
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.
