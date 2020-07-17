Amenities

3832 W Morgan Blvd Available 08/01/20 LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS

Falcon Ridge

3832 W Morgan Blvd

Cedar Hills, UT 84062



3 Bed / 2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

1,780 Sq. Ft.

2003 Year Built

$1,595 Rent - monthly

$1,595 Deposit (oac)

$55 Amenities Package - monthly

Dogs allowed under 35lbs. (Limit 2)

$400 additional deposit per pet

$50/mo additional rent per pet

$200 Pet application fee per pet

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (renewable lease)

Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****



Spacious Cedar Hills Townhome. Three bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage and 300 sq. ft. storage room in garage. Spacious kitchen with dining area and big living room. Three roomy bedrooms on upper level, master with walk in closet. Minutes from Timpanogos Highway, near Cedar Hills Golf Course and the mouth of American Fork Canyon. Just 10 minutes to Thanksgiving Point, Adobe, IM Flash, the new Lehi Hospital, the Outlet Stores at Traverse and dozens of other restaurants and entertainment choices. Pets (small, under 35 lbs, limit two) with additional deposit and pet rent.



This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Mt. Ridge Jr. High School, American Fork High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Amenities.

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



