163 Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bountiful apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1059 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
9 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.

1 Unit Available
898 N 400 E
898 North Orchard Drive East, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 08/25/20 Bountiful Charm - Property Id: 316209 Charming 3 bedroom home with elegant kitchen, oversized detached garage, and fenced yard in a great neighborhood in Bountiful Utah. Will be available near mid to the end of August.

1 Unit Available
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
527 Applewood Dr
527 Applewood Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Charming Townhouse - Property Id: 305178 Charming Townhouse recently remodeled- new carpet and paint throughout- tile off the kitchen, in the eating area- nice big bedrooms- high ceilings- washer and dryer- garage- small backyard with deck- lots of
Results within 1 mile of Bountiful
9 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
13 Units Available
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 Unit Available
65 south walker place - 1
65 S Walker Pl, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1919 sqft
Gorgeous townhome with open layout and lot of natural light! Beautiful laminate flooring, granite countertops and two toned paint throughout. Spacious living areas and bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Old Town
2236 South 760 West
2236 South 760 West, Woods Cross, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1936 sqft
Are you looking for a updated rambler in a beautiful neighborhood?! YOU HAVE FOUND IT! Fully updated throughout with gorgeous laminate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and great paint color scheme! The high ceilings

1 Unit Available
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.

1 Unit Available
395 Cloverdale Rd
395 North 225 East, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Private Entry. Spacious Basement apartment at 900 sq. feet. Quite Neighborhood. Driveway Parking for 2 designated / allotted cars for lower unit. Large Yard. Shared covered, private patio.

1 Unit Available
813 W 4100 S
813 West Valley Side Circle South, Davis County, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,525
2296 sqft
This darling 5 bedroom/1.5 bathroom home in South Bountiful is available for rent. This home is in a great neighborhood just off Orchard Drive. Commuters have easy access to HWY 89 and I-215.
Results within 5 miles of Bountiful
20 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$826
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
20 Units Available
Central City
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
70 Units Available
Capitol Hill
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
29 Units Available
Central City
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
26 Units Available
Central City
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
243 Units Available
The Avenues
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
30 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,163
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
10 Units Available
Gateway District
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
8 Units Available
East Central North
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bountiful, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bountiful apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

