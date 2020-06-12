/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
13 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Bountiful
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
16 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
Results within 5 miles of Bountiful
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westpointe
11 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central City
9 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Capitol Hill
78 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway District
13 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Central City
83 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
150 S 800 E Apt H1
150 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo close to the university and the all the amenities of down town! Just a short distance to trax, I-15 and I-80.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gateway District
1 Unit Available
5 S 500 W #1004
5 500 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Furnished 10th floor Condo. Secure, quiet & very well-maintained. in vibrant, downtown Salt Lake. Offers a great lifestyle. Great views from your covered private balcony. Fifth floor walkout to garden deck.
