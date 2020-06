Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center. Pets allowed pending the owner's approval.

Short term lease.



Applicants must pass a credit/background/criminal and work history check. The application fee is $30 per adult over the age of 18 living in the home (non-refundable). Applications can be filled out at rockwellpm.com.