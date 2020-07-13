Apartment List
UT
/
bluffdale
/
apartments with parking
113 Apartments for rent in Bluffdale, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bluffdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

6 Units Available
Bluffdale
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
576 W Life Drive
576 West Life Drive, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2259 sqft
Model Home 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo - Like New 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo. Was the Model Home with Lots of Upgrades. Multilevel Fully Finished Condo. Main Floor: Living Area. Large Walk-in Closet. Entrance to 2 Car Garage.

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
14912 Thunder Horse Dr.
14912 South Thunder Horse Lane, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in Bluffdale! - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2100 sq.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!* Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale! This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
670 Gallant Dr
670 West Gallant Drive, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1700 sqft
Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
Bluffdale
1092 Emerald Pools Lane
1092 West Emerald Pools Lane, Bluffdale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Upscale Bluffdale Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, 4 BR, 3 BTH - Stunning newly built town home in Bluffdale. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit is a must see.
Results within 1 mile of Bluffdale
Verified

1 of 27

$
23 Units Available
Fort Herriman
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way, Herriman, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1661 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
1890 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! STYLISH TOWNHOME LIVING Haven Dell features stylish, contemporary living. Each townhome includes a 2-car garage, full-size washer/dryer, and attractive, modern finishes.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
Mountain Point
14885 South Treseder Street
14885 South Treseder Street, Draper, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1198 sqft
*No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15 at the point of the mountatin. It offers 2 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
14352 Cobden Court
14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1443 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
4129 West Miner View Lane
4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1989 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
Riverton South
13735 S 2550 W
13735 2550 West, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in Meadowbrook Estates in Riverton. Washer dryer in unit and tons of off street parking! Close access to Bangerter Highway will get you where you need to go quickly! Great price for 3 bedrooms.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
3594 W Bay Circle
3594 Bay Circle, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Spacious Lehi Twin Home - This spacious Lehi twin home will be available for move in at the beginning of May! This three bedroom home offers a spacious living room, two car garage and a private back yard area.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
Riverton East
1811 West Torlundy Drive
1811 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1955 sqft
Move in today 1st month free. Wifi Included Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! Convenient living with this move in ready Town Home.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
K & B at Pilgrims Landing
3487 W Colony Cove
3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room. Spacious Master Bedroom with large master bathroom and closet.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1905 sqft
14437 S Abbey Bend Ln Available 06/17/20 Upgraded Townhome! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
14421 S Oakfield Way
14421 S Oakfield Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1443 sqft
14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 41

1 Unit Available
14398 South Ashburn Way
14398 S Ashburn Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1358 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
14892 Marble Rock Way
14892 S Marble Rock Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Brand New Townhome with 2-Car Garage - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 36

1 Unit Available
14814 S Breccia Ct
14814 S Breccia Ct, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1795 sqft
Gorgeous, 3-Story Premier Townhomes in The Boulders in Herriman. MODEL UNIT ONLY. This unit is not available. Leasing for Mid-August or Later. - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
14383 S Ferndale Way
14383 South Ferndale Way, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1862 sqft
14383 S Ferndale Way Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 2-Story Townhomes w/Finished Basement in The Overlook in Herriman. Excellent Location and Amenities! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
Riverton East
1788 W. Torlundy Dr.
1788 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1864 sqft
Beautiful almost new town home in Riverton for rent. 2 car garage, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Very open and spacious.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
14514 S Ronan Lane T-201
14514 S Ronan Ln, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1265 sqft
14514 S Ronan Lane T-201 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bluffdale
Verified

1 of 44

66 Units Available
Mountain Point
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1168 sqft
A PERFECT LOCATION, THAT YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE. Beautiful, smart apartment homes with expansive views of the Salt Lake Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

$
32 Units Available
River View
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bluffdale, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bluffdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

