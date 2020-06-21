14063 S Bridgeview Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!*

Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale!

This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, and each bedroom has plenty of closet space. This condo comes with tons of extra storage, including an on-deck storage closet! Large deck with a great view! Unit comes with one covered parking spot. Washer and dryer included! Sorry, no pets.



Tenant pays gas and electric. $13 per month property services fee to be paid in addition to rent each month.



