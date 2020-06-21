All apartments in Bluffdale
Find more places like 14063 S Bridgeview Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bluffdale, UT
/
14063 S Bridgeview Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:30 AM

14063 S Bridgeview Ct

14063 South Bridgeview Court · (801) 349-2585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bluffdale
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14063 South Bridgeview Court, Bluffdale, UT 84065
Bluffdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*Move In Special, Half Off First Months Rent OAC!!*
Great 3 Bedroom Condo in Bluffdale!
This spacious top floor unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, and each bedroom has plenty of closet space. This condo comes with tons of extra storage, including an on-deck storage closet! Large deck with a great view! Unit comes with one covered parking spot. Washer and dryer included! Sorry, no pets.

Tenant pays gas and electric. $13 per month property services fee to be paid in addition to rent each month.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 07/10/20! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have any available units?
14063 S Bridgeview Ct has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have?
Some of 14063 S Bridgeview Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14063 S Bridgeview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14063 S Bridgeview Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14063 S Bridgeview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffdale.
Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct does offer parking.
Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have a pool?
No, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have accessible units?
No, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 14063 S Bridgeview Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14063 S Bridgeview Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14063 S Bridgeview Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way
Bluffdale, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Bluffdale 2 BedroomsBluffdale 3 Bedrooms
Bluffdale Apartments with GarageBluffdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bluffdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
South Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTKearns, UT
Spanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity