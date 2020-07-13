Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

155 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some American Fork apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 21

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
818 East 500 South
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
768 East 500 South
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
731 East 550 South
731 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
171 N 450 W
171 North 450 West, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2222 sqft
NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK Green Spring Towns Community 171 N 450 W American Fork, UT 84003 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,222 Sq. Ft.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 N 1270 E
1125 North 1270 East, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3126 sqft
Huge 4 BR backing Private Park - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
769 W Crystal Creek Rd - 1
769 Crystal Creek Rd, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023678?source=marketing BRAND NEW Gorgeous Townhome available for rent July 1st! Light and bright throughout entire home.

1 of 21

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
543 South 850 East
543 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
413 East 570 South
413 E 570 S, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1956 sqft
Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 E 550 S #104
823 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
Gorgeous 1-Bed, 1-Bath Condos in Easton Park. Great Location and Amenities! - CURRENT INCENTIVE: $250 OFF first month's base rent - for a limited time only! ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.
Results within 1 mile of American Fork
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
644 S 2310 W
644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME  644 S 2310 W Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,605 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1488 W 10 S
1488 West 10 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 2 car garage, this beautiful home features granite counters, hardwood floors. This home is open and bright throughout. Come enjoy the great amenities this subdivision has to offer. Clubhouse, gym, theater and pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
661 S 2220 W #104
661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1114 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of American Fork
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 03:34pm
28 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1212 W 160 N
1212 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer. One mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1218 West 160 North
1218 160 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
715 sqft
1218 West 160 North Available 07/13/20 Orem Condo - 2 Bed 1 Bath condo in Orem. Comes with all the kitchen appliances, and washer and dryer hookups. 1 mile down the street from UVU. Assigned parking spaces. Right off of the I-15 access.
City Guide for American Fork, UT

"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)

Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in American Fork, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some American Fork apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

