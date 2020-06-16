All apartments in American Fork
Last updated May 2 2020

459 West 1040 North Street

459 W 1040 N · (801) 735-1942
Location

459 W 1040 N, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AWESOME lower level apartment in new American Fork neighborhood. High ceilings, large living room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, gorgeous cabinets and walk-in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms, including a Master Suite with a walk-in closet. Off street parking for two vehicles. All utilities, including interne, just $100! No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Offered by Presidio Property Management, applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required.

3D Photo Tour at:

https://view.ricohtours.com/2016a860-58da-46bf-b075-846904223fc3/
Fabulous basement apartment in American Fork. Beautiful home in new neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 West 1040 North Street have any available units?
459 West 1040 North Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 459 West 1040 North Street have?
Some of 459 West 1040 North Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 West 1040 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 West 1040 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 West 1040 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 West 1040 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Fork.
Does 459 West 1040 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 459 West 1040 North Street does offer parking.
Does 459 West 1040 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 West 1040 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 West 1040 North Street have a pool?
No, 459 West 1040 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 459 West 1040 North Street have accessible units?
No, 459 West 1040 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 West 1040 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 West 1040 North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 459 West 1040 North Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 459 West 1040 North Street has units with air conditioning.
