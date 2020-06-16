459 West 1040 North Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

AWESOME lower level apartment in new American Fork neighborhood. High ceilings, large living room/kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, gorgeous cabinets and walk-in pantry. Three spacious bedrooms, including a Master Suite with a walk-in closet. Off street parking for two vehicles. All utilities, including interne, just $100! No pets. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Offered by Presidio Property Management, applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required.



3D Photo Tour at:



https://view.ricohtours.com/2016a860-58da-46bf-b075-846904223fc3/

Fabulous basement apartment in American Fork. Beautiful home in new neighborhood.