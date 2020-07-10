All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:08 AM

608 Dielman Drive

Location

608 Dielman Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
No Housing Vouchers. Located near Highway 78 and 544. Offering fresh two tone paint, new blinds, new vinyl plank and new carpet. The first level has open floor plan with large living room overlooking backyard, separate dining area. The bedrooms are upstairs, nice size master bedroom and bath. Two car garage, nice size back yard, one or two small to medium size pets are welcome up to 35 pounds with extra pet deposit. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Located near Highway 78 and 544.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Dielman Drive have any available units?
608 Dielman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 608 Dielman Drive have?
Some of 608 Dielman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Dielman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Dielman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Dielman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Dielman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 608 Dielman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 Dielman Drive offers parking.
Does 608 Dielman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Dielman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Dielman Drive have a pool?
No, 608 Dielman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 Dielman Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Dielman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Dielman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Dielman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Dielman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Dielman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

