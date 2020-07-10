608 Dielman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

No Housing Vouchers. Located near Highway 78 and 544. Offering fresh two tone paint, new blinds, new vinyl plank and new carpet. The first level has open floor plan with large living room overlooking backyard, separate dining area. The bedrooms are upstairs, nice size master bedroom and bath. Two car garage, nice size back yard, one or two small to medium size pets are welcome up to 35 pounds with extra pet deposit. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Located near Highway 78 and 544.