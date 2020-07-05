All apartments in Wylie
Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

500 Woodhollow Dr.

500 Woodhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Woodhollow Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wylie: Single level house with wood flooring, large yard. - 500 Woodhollow Dr is a beautiful, three bedroom, two bathroom, single level house. It is situated on a large lot, with a fully fenced back yard, and mature trees.

Lots of updates! New roof in 2015. Fresh paint and fantastic wood floors. New carpet. Vaulted ceilings in family with beautiful brick fireplace, with gas starter. Eat-in kitchen with a large, walk in pantry and new appliances. The formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan. The master has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet.

Two car garage, laundry room with hook ups. Centrally located to everything near downtown for shopping and the amenities Wylie has to offer. Nearby schools are R.F.Hartman Elementary, Ab Harrison Middle & Wylie East High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE3683505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have any available units?
500 Woodhollow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have?
Some of 500 Woodhollow Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Woodhollow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
500 Woodhollow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Woodhollow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Woodhollow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 500 Woodhollow Dr. offers parking.
Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Woodhollow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have a pool?
No, 500 Woodhollow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 500 Woodhollow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Woodhollow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Woodhollow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Woodhollow Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

