on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Wylie: Single level house with wood flooring, large yard. - 500 Woodhollow Dr is a beautiful, three bedroom, two bathroom, single level house. It is situated on a large lot, with a fully fenced back yard, and mature trees.



Lots of updates! New roof in 2015. Fresh paint and fantastic wood floors. New carpet. Vaulted ceilings in family with beautiful brick fireplace, with gas starter. Eat-in kitchen with a large, walk in pantry and new appliances. The formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen, great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan. The master has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet.



Two car garage, laundry room with hook ups. Centrally located to everything near downtown for shopping and the amenities Wylie has to offer. Nearby schools are R.F.Hartman Elementary, Ab Harrison Middle & Wylie East High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



