Rental agreement available to two (2) people students( $900 a month for each student payable in cash the 1st day of the month) both boarders will share one furnished private bedroom . 1 and 1/2 bathroom will be shared with family members. A contract will be available for signing , also two photo I.Ds needed for interview. I must say security cameras are present in the home. The rent includes - electricity, water, gas, heat , garbage , internet, phone and cable.