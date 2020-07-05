All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3001 Sawgrass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3001 Sawgrass Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:51 AM

3001 Sawgrass Drive

3001 Sawgrass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3001 Sawgrass Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
3001 Sawgrass Drive Available 07/13/19 Available for June Move-In - Amazing 4 bedroom home new carpet being installed. Master suite downstairs. 3 bedrooms and game-room upstairs. Huge Texas size backyard.

(RLNE3222088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have any available units?
3001 Sawgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 3001 Sawgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Sawgrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Sawgrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive offer parking?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have a pool?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Sawgrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District