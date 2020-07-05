3001 Sawgrass Drive Available 07/13/19 Available for June Move-In - Amazing 4 bedroom home new carpet being installed. Master suite downstairs. 3 bedrooms and game-room upstairs. Huge Texas size backyard.
(RLNE3222088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3001 Sawgrass Drive have any available units?
3001 Sawgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 3001 Sawgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Sawgrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.