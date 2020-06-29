All apartments in Wylie
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:13 PM

1608 Saddle Ridge Road

1608 Saddle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Saddle Ridge Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
SPACIOUS home in the beautiful Bozman Farms development. Enjoy tons of space with 4 BEDROOMS plus an extra room that can be used as a 5th BEDROOM. MASTER DOWN, all other bedrooms upstairs. Office with glass french doors downstairs. Tons of STORAGE in the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, and DRYER Included!!! 3 Car Garage and oversized yard. Community POOL, playground, and jogging paths around a private lake. Close proximity to Lake Ray Hubbard, Lake Levon, shopping, and restaurants. Schools are in award winning Wylie ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have any available units?
1608 Saddle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have?
Some of 1608 Saddle Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Saddle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Saddle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Saddle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Saddle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Saddle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

