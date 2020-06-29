1608 Saddle Ridge Road

Amenities

SPACIOUS home in the beautiful Bozman Farms development. Enjoy tons of space with 4 BEDROOMS plus an extra room that can be used as a 5th BEDROOM. MASTER DOWN, all other bedrooms upstairs. Office with glass french doors downstairs. Tons of STORAGE in the kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, and DRYER Included!!! 3 Car Garage and oversized yard. Community POOL, playground, and jogging paths around a private lake. Close proximity to Lake Ray Hubbard, Lake Levon, shopping, and restaurants. Schools are in award winning Wylie ISD!