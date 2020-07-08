1322 Lake Trail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Very well maintained large family home! Two-story wood floor entry! Kitchen opens to family rm, granite counters, stainless steel appliances under cabinet lights, island. Family rm has an English Cast Iron fireplace, theater lighting, wood flooring, crown molding! Spacious master suite with wood flooring, raised ceiling, walk-in closet, separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower!Private study with French doors, wood flooring, crown molding! Enjoy the upstairs large game room wired for surround sound! Oversized backyard with gorgeous Pergola! Community Park and Private Pond with dock, perfect for fishing! Home is available for lease from June 1st. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable fee)