Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1322 Lake Trail Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

1322 Lake Trail Court

1322 Lake Trail Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Lake Trail Ct, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Very well maintained large family home! Two-story wood floor entry! Kitchen opens to family rm, granite counters, stainless steel appliances under cabinet lights, island. Family rm has an English Cast Iron fireplace, theater lighting, wood flooring, crown molding! Spacious master suite with wood flooring, raised ceiling, walk-in closet, separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower!Private study with French doors, wood flooring, crown molding! Enjoy the upstairs large game room wired for surround sound! Oversized backyard with gorgeous Pergola! Community Park and Private Pond with dock, perfect for fishing! Home is available for lease from June 1st. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Lake Trail Court have any available units?
1322 Lake Trail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1322 Lake Trail Court have?
Some of 1322 Lake Trail Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Lake Trail Court currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Lake Trail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Lake Trail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Lake Trail Court is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Lake Trail Court offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Lake Trail Court offers parking.
Does 1322 Lake Trail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Lake Trail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Lake Trail Court have a pool?
No, 1322 Lake Trail Court does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Lake Trail Court have accessible units?
No, 1322 Lake Trail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Lake Trail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Lake Trail Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Lake Trail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Lake Trail Court does not have units with air conditioning.

