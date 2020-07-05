111 Rockbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3.2.2 with nice sitting area on the front porch. Tiled entry opens to the formal dining area. Kitchen opens to the family room. Split bedrooms. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice backyard with patio to enjoy!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.