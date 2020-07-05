All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 111 Rockbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
111 Rockbrook Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:46 PM

111 Rockbrook Drive

111 Rockbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Rockbrook Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3.2.2 with nice sitting area on the front porch. Tiled entry opens to the formal dining area. Kitchen opens to the family room. Split bedrooms. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice backyard with patio to enjoy!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Rockbrook Drive have any available units?
111 Rockbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 111 Rockbrook Drive have?
Some of 111 Rockbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Rockbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Rockbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Rockbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Rockbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 Rockbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 111 Rockbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 Rockbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Rockbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Rockbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Rockbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Rockbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Rockbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Rockbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Rockbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Rockbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Rockbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District