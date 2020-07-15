11001 Shady Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Country living with city amenities - Nestled in the woods just the other side of Runaway Bay, these 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes are the perfect antidote for the hustle and bustle of modern life. You're minutes away from the lake or the golf course. Enjoy country living with sewer and water. No septic tanks. No water wells. The downstairs hosts the expansive living, dining, and kitchen areas, with the master bedroom hidden in the back. There are two bedrooms upstairs for the little ones or guests. Enjoy life outside of the rush at Shady Oaks.



(RLNE3078851)