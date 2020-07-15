All apartments in Wise County
Find more places like 11001 Shady Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wise County, TX
/
11001 Shady Oaks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

11001 Shady Oaks

11001 Shady Oaks Dr · (940) 539-0738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11001 Shady Oaks Dr, Wise County, TX 76426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11001 Shady Oaks · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Country living with city amenities - Nestled in the woods just the other side of Runaway Bay, these 3 bedroom, 2 bath homes are the perfect antidote for the hustle and bustle of modern life. You're minutes away from the lake or the golf course. Enjoy country living with sewer and water. No septic tanks. No water wells. The downstairs hosts the expansive living, dining, and kitchen areas, with the master bedroom hidden in the back. There are two bedrooms upstairs for the little ones or guests. Enjoy life outside of the rush at Shady Oaks.

(RLNE3078851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Shady Oaks have any available units?
11001 Shady Oaks has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11001 Shady Oaks have?
Some of 11001 Shady Oaks's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 Shady Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Shady Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Shady Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 11001 Shady Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 11001 Shady Oaks offer parking?
No, 11001 Shady Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 11001 Shady Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11001 Shady Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Shady Oaks have a pool?
No, 11001 Shady Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Shady Oaks have accessible units?
No, 11001 Shady Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Shady Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11001 Shady Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 Shady Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 11001 Shady Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11001 Shady Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDecatur, TXAzle, TXBowie, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXFlower Mound, TXHaltom City, TXWeatherford, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXWillow Park, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXWestworth Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity