montague county
9 Apartments for rent in Montague County, TX📍
1 Unit Available
911 Highway 81 N
911 Highway 81 N, Bowie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Nice larger updated 2-2 in Bowie. Stained concrete floors and lots of windows. large closets , lots of storage and laundry room. No fenced yard, Some units may have fridge, please ask. Pictures may differ from actual unit.
1 Unit Available
602 E Wise Street
602 E Wise St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
Charming house for rent! Awesome location! Easy application!!! 3 bed 2 bath! Upstairs loft!! Nice backyard
1 Unit Available
106 E Nelson Street
106 E Nelson St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1216 sqft
Cute house for rent!!! Easy application!!! 3 bed 2 bath.. big yard... awesome location in towm.
1 Unit Available
519 Hutchinson Street
519 Hutchinson St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
952 sqft
Charming house for rent!!!! 3bed 1 bath!!!! Updated!!!! new appliances!!!!! Fresh paint!!!!!
1 Unit Available
709 Elba Street
709 Elba St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1171 sqft
Charming house for rent!!! 3 bed 2 bath.. big back yard.... Easy application!!!! we offer in person tours and virtual tours
1 Unit Available
706 Elba Street
706 Elba St, Bowie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
Charming little house for rent... 2 bed 1 bath.. spacious inside.. big yard... updated throughout... has all appliances.. included washer and dryer..
1 Unit Available
1203 E Tarrant Street
1203 E Tarrant St, Bowie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Charming little house in bowie.2 bed 2 bath house for rent!!!! Awesome location!!!!!
1 Unit Available
3549 Fruitland Road
3549 Fruitland Rd, Montague County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
If you are looking to live in a quiet, secluded area this is your home! This beautiful home sits on 2 acres tucked away with lots of trees and wildlife. The downstairs has been remodeled.
Results within 10 miles of Montague County
1 Unit Available
6472 Fm 1810
6472 FM 1810, Wise County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3548 sqft
Big, roomy, family home seeking new family to shelter! On more than 2 acres, this property offers a large shop, privacy and room for projects and people! Pets welcome! Bring your large family, your business, your pets and live in peace and comfort
