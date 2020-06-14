Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

212 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windcrest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
618 Richfield Dr.
618 Richfield Drive, Windcrest, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2051 sqft
Spacious Ranch Style Home with Charming Character - Beautiful brick home boasts lush landscaping, large front & back yard, as well as a covered front and back porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
6207 Meadow Grove
6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2457 sqft
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Sun Gate
46 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6007 Wisteria Hill
6007 Wisteria Hill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
Beautiful Home near Fort Sam - Great 3 bedroom, granite counter tops, tile and wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and island. (RLNE5761824)

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Azalea Sq
7322 Azalea Square, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Amazing warm and cozy single story home - Fabulous rental in Northeast Crossing with a split floor plan to include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and a 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
General Kruger
1 Unit Available
210 Goodhue Avenue
210 Goodhue Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1161 sqft
Available 7/10/2020. 3 bed / 2 bath East Terrell Hills. This newly painted home features wooden floors, gas stove, washer/dryer connections, spacious rooms, covered outside room, and a large back yard. Near Fort Sam.
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1316 sqft
Within a townhome community overlooking a golf course, these homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, open kitchen floor plans and plank flooring. Minutes from Highway 35 and Wurzbach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodstone
15 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Oakwell Farms
13 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
$
49 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Sun Gate
2 Units Available
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Terrell Heights
11 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Oak Park - Northwood
2 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
8 Units Available
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
952 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, playground, basketball court, BBQ/grill. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to McAllister Fwy, I-35, public transit, schools, parks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Windcrest, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windcrest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

