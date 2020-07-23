All apartments in Windcrest
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8727 Tradewind Dr.

8727 Tradewind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8727 Tradewind Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

8727 Tradewind Dr. - Spacious town home with new carpet. Many updates including counter tops and tile. Has a living and family room with fireplace and dining between. Rooms are generous. Master bedroom is large and has a balcony. The master and third bedroom have walk in closets. Private back patio. Two car garage.

(RLNE4904378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have any available units?
8727 Tradewind Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have?
Some of 8727 Tradewind Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8727 Tradewind Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8727 Tradewind Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8727 Tradewind Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8727 Tradewind Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8727 Tradewind Dr. offers parking.
Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8727 Tradewind Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have a pool?
No, 8727 Tradewind Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8727 Tradewind Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8727 Tradewind Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8727 Tradewind Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8727 Tradewind Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239

