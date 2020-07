Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home! One story ranch style design in Windcrest has it all** Wood looking Ceramic tile and Marble entry, large living room with lots of natural light features, separate dining room and a breakfast room, great kitchen counter space and custom cabinets, built in oven and cook-top. Large master bedroom with powder desk, patio slab, oversize backyard, mature trees. Great Location with easy access to 410 and I-35 great easy commute to Ft SAM Houston. NO ANIMALS OR PETS ALLOWED!