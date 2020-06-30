Amenities

6002 Windhaven drive Available 04/04/20 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2250 sqft ranch-style home located 13 minutes from BAMC/Ft Sam, 15 minutes to Randolph, and 30 minutes to Lackland. Kitchen has new stainless appliances, granite counters and dining area. Large back yard perfect for outdoor living. Two large living spaces, vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and a ton of closet space. 2-car garage. New wood-laminate flooring, and updated (photos soon!) bathrooms. Dogs welcome!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5599346)