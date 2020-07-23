All apartments in Windcrest
453 Winfield Blvd.

453 Winfield Boulevard · (210) 503-8000
Location

453 Winfield Boulevard, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 453 Winfield Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2411 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Roomy, Nice & Updated - A 1-story 3-bedroom 2-bath in Windcrest - If you need a roomy 1-story please consider this updated, 2,411sf house has 3 roomy bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout and modern updates. Kitchen has granite counters, lovely backsplash accents and modern appliances. Bathrooms are also roomy, updated and with double vanity.
Garage has been converted to additional living area or can be used as a 4th Bedroom.
Backyard is a good size, has a large covered patio, Storage shed and mature trees with string lighting to light up and enjoy backyard.

Located in NE San Antonio area in Windcrest subdivision and across the street from Windcrest Elementary. A nice location and nice neighborhood to consider.

To schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000 or
for more information or to apply please visit keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5941971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Winfield Blvd. have any available units?
453 Winfield Blvd. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Winfield Blvd. have?
Some of 453 Winfield Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Winfield Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
453 Winfield Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Winfield Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 Winfield Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 453 Winfield Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 453 Winfield Blvd. offers parking.
Does 453 Winfield Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Winfield Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Winfield Blvd. have a pool?
No, 453 Winfield Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 453 Winfield Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 453 Winfield Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Winfield Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Winfield Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Winfield Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Winfield Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
