453 Winfield Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Roomy, Nice & Updated - A 1-story 3-bedroom 2-bath in Windcrest - If you need a roomy 1-story please consider this updated, 2,411sf house has 3 roomy bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout and modern updates. Kitchen has granite counters, lovely backsplash accents and modern appliances. Bathrooms are also roomy, updated and with double vanity.

Garage has been converted to additional living area or can be used as a 4th Bedroom.

Backyard is a good size, has a large covered patio, Storage shed and mature trees with string lighting to light up and enjoy backyard.



Located in NE San Antonio area in Windcrest subdivision and across the street from Windcrest Elementary. A nice location and nice neighborhood to consider.



To schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000 or

for more information or to apply please visit keyrentersanantonio.com



(RLNE5941971)