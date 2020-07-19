434 ZEPHYR DR

Amenities
So many recent updates over the past few years! Just replaced most of the floornig (May 2017), updated fans/faucets/sinks/commodes, big kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless appliances, and LOTS of cabinet storage. Masterbath was gutted making way for a custom travertine shower & taller vanity w/2nd sink added. BIG garage w/extra storage will come in very handy. Newer AC & Heater will help keep the bills down. **SO close to the school** This is a Ft Sam employee's dream rental. BIG BACKYARD for the kids & dog