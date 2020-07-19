All apartments in Windcrest
Find more places like 434 ZEPHYR DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windcrest, TX
/
434 ZEPHYR DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

434 ZEPHYR DR

434 Zephyr Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Windcrest
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

434 Zephyr Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
So many recent updates over the past few years! Just replaced most of the floornig (May 2017), updated fans/faucets/sinks/commodes, big kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless appliances, and LOTS of cabinet storage. Masterbath was gutted making way for a custom travertine shower & taller vanity w/2nd sink added. BIG garage w/extra storage will come in very handy. Newer AC & Heater will help keep the bills down. **SO close to the school** This is a Ft Sam employee's dream rental. BIG BACKYARD for the kids & dog

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 ZEPHYR DR have any available units?
434 ZEPHYR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 434 ZEPHYR DR have?
Some of 434 ZEPHYR DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 ZEPHYR DR currently offering any rent specials?
434 ZEPHYR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 ZEPHYR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 ZEPHYR DR is pet friendly.
Does 434 ZEPHYR DR offer parking?
Yes, 434 ZEPHYR DR offers parking.
Does 434 ZEPHYR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 ZEPHYR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 ZEPHYR DR have a pool?
No, 434 ZEPHYR DR does not have a pool.
Does 434 ZEPHYR DR have accessible units?
No, 434 ZEPHYR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 434 ZEPHYR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 ZEPHYR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 ZEPHYR DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 ZEPHYR DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239

Similar Pages

Windcrest 3 BedroomsWindcrest Apartments with Balconies
Windcrest Apartments with ParkingWindcrest Apartments with Pools
Windcrest Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District