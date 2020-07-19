434 ZEPHYR DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

So many recent updates over the past few years! Just replaced most of the floornig (May 2017), updated fans/faucets/sinks/commodes, big kitchen w/ granite tops, stainless appliances, and LOTS of cabinet storage. Masterbath was gutted making way for a custom travertine shower & taller vanity w/2nd sink added. BIG garage w/extra storage will come in very handy. Newer AC & Heater will help keep the bills down. **SO close to the school** This is a Ft Sam employee's dream rental. BIG BACKYARD for the kids & dog