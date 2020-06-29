All apartments in Windcrest
Find more places like 418 ZEPHYR DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windcrest, TX
/
418 ZEPHYR DR
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

418 ZEPHYR DR

418 Zephyr Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Windcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

418 Zephyr Drive, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
CHARM! WARMTH! CHARISMA! A home that makes you feel like coming home early. This 1 story ranch style home features 2 living & 2 dining areas w/wood laminate flooring throughout. Walking distance to the elementary school and One of San Antonio best kept secrets. The City of Windcrest features, a fee private 9 hole executive Golf Course, public parks, recreations centers with base ball fields & tennis courts and ponds for fishing. Private community pool for a fee if you desire. Easy access to IH 35 & Loop 410

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 ZEPHYR DR have any available units?
418 ZEPHYR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 418 ZEPHYR DR have?
Some of 418 ZEPHYR DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 ZEPHYR DR currently offering any rent specials?
418 ZEPHYR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 ZEPHYR DR pet-friendly?
No, 418 ZEPHYR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windcrest.
Does 418 ZEPHYR DR offer parking?
Yes, 418 ZEPHYR DR offers parking.
Does 418 ZEPHYR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 ZEPHYR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 ZEPHYR DR have a pool?
Yes, 418 ZEPHYR DR has a pool.
Does 418 ZEPHYR DR have accessible units?
No, 418 ZEPHYR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 418 ZEPHYR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 ZEPHYR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 ZEPHYR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 ZEPHYR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239

Similar Pages

Windcrest 3 BedroomsWindcrest Apartments with Balcony
Windcrest Apartments with ParkingWindcrest Apartments with Pool
Windcrest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas