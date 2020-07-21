206 Zephyr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

206 Zephyr - 4 bed, 2 bath home in beautiful Windcrest. Spacious living area with fireplace (no carpet), great kitchen with lots of cabinets, gas cooking and open to large eating area, master bedroom has plenty of space for lots of furniture, great size secondary bedrooms, one bedroom has outside access to covered patio (could be a study), large utility room, great back yard, pets allowed (restrictions apply) with deposit. Ready for move in. NEISD Schools. (Please verify).



(RLNE5156800)