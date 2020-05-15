Rare find, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Wilmer. Located near I45 and 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Landlord to replace all carpet with laminate as well as new tile in kitchen and bathrooms prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 262 Turning Tree Road have any available units?
262 Turning Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 262 Turning Tree Road have?
Some of 262 Turning Tree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Turning Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
262 Turning Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.