262 Turning Tree Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator

Rare find, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Wilmer. Located near I45 and 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Landlord to replace all carpet with laminate as well as new tile in kitchen and bathrooms prior to move in.