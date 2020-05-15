All apartments in Wilmer
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

262 Turning Tree Road

262 Turning Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

262 Turning Tree Road, Wilmer, TX 75172

Rare find, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Wilmer. Located near I45 and 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Landlord to replace all carpet with laminate as well as new tile in kitchen and bathrooms prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Turning Tree Road have any available units?
262 Turning Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 262 Turning Tree Road have?
Some of 262 Turning Tree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Turning Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
262 Turning Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Turning Tree Road pet-friendly?
No, 262 Turning Tree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmer.
Does 262 Turning Tree Road offer parking?
No, 262 Turning Tree Road does not offer parking.
Does 262 Turning Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 Turning Tree Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Turning Tree Road have a pool?
No, 262 Turning Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 262 Turning Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 262 Turning Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Turning Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Turning Tree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 262 Turning Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 Turning Tree Road does not have units with air conditioning.

