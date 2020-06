Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard. This home is upgraded with wood floors, a huge master closet and shower and granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. SS KITCHEN FRIDGE AND LAWN CARE BOTH INCLUDED. Pets considered on case by case basis. Really nice property and lightly lived in. Convenient to schools and I-20.