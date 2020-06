Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Willow Park is a must see! Easy access to I20-I30 just minutes to Ft. Worth and in one of the best school districts around! This home has a large eat in kitchen and formal dining room, spacious living area with a fire place, beautiful master suite, 2 car garage, and great backyard space.