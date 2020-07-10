All apartments in White Settlement
8579 La Plaza Dr 8579
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

8579 La Plaza Dr 8579

8579 La Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8579 La Plaza Dr, White Settlement, TX 76108
Western Hills Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Amenities You Deserve, Lease Rates You'll Love! - Property Id: 228533

Parque Vista Apartments & Townhomes is the perfect community for everyone. Spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartment townhomes. We sit on a 4 + acre property that awaits you. Parque Vista features many amenities you would find in a luxury community at an affordable price. Open green areas, sparkling swimming pool are all at your disposal when you call Parque Vista homes. Parque Vista is under New Management, with an Experienced and Professional office team providing superior resident service. Stop by our community today to tour our upgraded units and select your new home!
ASK US ABOUT OUR SPECIALS!!!
RENTAL FEATURES
Wood-Style Flooring
Sparking Swimming Pool
Laundry Facility
Ceiling Fans
Washer/dryer connections
Large Closets
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Bilingual Staff
24 Hour Maintenance Emergency
Pet Friendly Community
Equal Housing Opportunity - Professionally Managed by Wehner Multifamily
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228533
Property Id 228533

(RLNE5583996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have any available units?
8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have?
Some of 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 currently offering any rent specials?
8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 is pet friendly.
Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 offer parking?
Yes, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 offers parking.
Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have a pool?
Yes, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 has a pool.
Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have accessible units?
No, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 does not have accessible units.
Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8579 La Plaza Dr 8579 does not have units with air conditioning.

