All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8407 Wyatt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8407 Wyatt Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:43 AM

8407 Wyatt Drive

8407 Wyatt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8407 Wyatt Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Start the New Year in your new home!

8407 Wyatt is now available for Immediate Move In. We are waiving application fees and offering a 5% rent discount to Lockheed Martin Employees! Great location with access to all major Hwy's.

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage and nice sized backyard! This home has fresh paint throughout, an updated kitchen with granite and modern fixtures, and new wood look flooring throughout living/dining areas. It will not disappoint- schedule your showing today!

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds required liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 Wyatt Drive have any available units?
8407 Wyatt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8407 Wyatt Drive have?
Some of 8407 Wyatt Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 Wyatt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8407 Wyatt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 Wyatt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8407 Wyatt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8407 Wyatt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8407 Wyatt Drive offers parking.
Does 8407 Wyatt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 Wyatt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 Wyatt Drive have a pool?
No, 8407 Wyatt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8407 Wyatt Drive have accessible units?
No, 8407 Wyatt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 Wyatt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 Wyatt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 Wyatt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 Wyatt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas