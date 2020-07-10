8407 Wyatt Drive

Amenities
Start the New Year in your new home!
8407 Wyatt is now available for Immediate Move In. We are waiving application fees and offering a 5% rent discount to Lockheed Martin Employees! Great location with access to all major Hwy's.
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage and nice sized backyard! This home has fresh paint throughout, an updated kitchen with granite and modern fixtures, and new wood look flooring throughout living/dining areas. It will not disappoint- schedule your showing today!
***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds required liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.***