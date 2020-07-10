8214 Kender Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful new build with room to spare! Open floor plan with custom features through out the home. Lots of space to entertain or family time. Tucked into established neighborhood, this home has everything without being in a cookie cutter area. Beautiful wood & tile floors, chef's delight kitchen with large work space, breakfast bar & tons of cabinets. You will love the master suite with great bath Split bedrooms all nice sized. Large bonus room. White Settlement ISD. Add this to your must see list and be prepared to call it home! Great location with easy access to highways, shopping & downtown FW. Ready to move in! Also for Sale!