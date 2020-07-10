All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8214 Kender Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8214 Kender Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8214 Kender Lane

8214 Kender Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8214 Kender Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new build with room to spare! Open floor plan with custom features through out the home. Lots of space to entertain or family time. Tucked into established neighborhood, this home has everything without being in a cookie cutter area. Beautiful wood & tile floors, chef's delight kitchen with large work space, breakfast bar & tons of cabinets. You will love the master suite with great bath Split bedrooms all nice sized. Large bonus room. White Settlement ISD. Add this to your must see list and be prepared to call it home! Great location with easy access to highways, shopping & downtown FW. Ready to move in! Also for Sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 Kender Lane have any available units?
8214 Kender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8214 Kender Lane have?
Some of 8214 Kender Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 Kender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8214 Kender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 Kender Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8214 Kender Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8214 Kender Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8214 Kender Lane offers parking.
Does 8214 Kender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8214 Kender Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 Kender Lane have a pool?
No, 8214 Kender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8214 Kender Lane have accessible units?
No, 8214 Kender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 Kender Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8214 Kender Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 Kender Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8214 Kender Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas