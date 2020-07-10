All apartments in White Settlement
8212 Richard St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

8212 Richard St

8212 Richard Street · No Longer Available
Location

8212 Richard Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 Bath Home has a perfect size backyard, an in unit Terrarium, and it comes with a Washer/Dryer Connections as well as a Refrigerator. One Bedroom had the walls torn down to make a huge bedroom. Anyone could easily out room dividers to split that room into 2 rooms once again. This place will not last. RENT: $1295.00/month, 1,296 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com. If you see this property listed for less than the $1295/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Richard St have any available units?
8212 Richard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8212 Richard St have?
Some of 8212 Richard St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Richard St currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Richard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Richard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8212 Richard St is pet friendly.
Does 8212 Richard St offer parking?
No, 8212 Richard St does not offer parking.
Does 8212 Richard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Richard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Richard St have a pool?
Yes, 8212 Richard St has a pool.
Does 8212 Richard St have accessible units?
No, 8212 Richard St does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Richard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8212 Richard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Richard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 Richard St does not have units with air conditioning.

