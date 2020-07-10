8212 Richard St

Amenities

This Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 Bath Home has a perfect size backyard, an in unit Terrarium, and it comes with a Washer/Dryer Connections as well as a Refrigerator. One Bedroom had the walls torn down to make a huge bedroom. Anyone could easily out room dividers to split that room into 2 rooms once again. This place will not last. RENT: $1295.00/month, 1,296 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com. If you see this property listed for less than the $1295/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.