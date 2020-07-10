640 Kimbrough

Amenities

4-Bed, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage-Close to Lockheed JRB - Property Id: 18487



This is a 2017 built 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home. It is 1,394 square feet, with open concept. The large living area with tall ceilings leads into the breakfast area and kitchen. Kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Comes with a side by side refrigerator - freezer, not shown in pictures. Brewer School district. This one will go fast. 1-year lease. $1,495 with $1,495 deposit. Fair credit, no recent evictions, good rental history. Sorry, this house is not set up for any voucher programs or Section 8. (Pet policy - up to two dogs 65# max. weight each, no cats or other animals. Pet fees apply - available upon request)



