Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

640 Kimbrough

640 Kimbrough Street · No Longer Available
Location

640 Kimbrough Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4-Bed, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage-Close to Lockheed JRB - Property Id: 18487

This is a 2017 built 4-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home. It is 1,394 square feet, with open concept. The large living area with tall ceilings leads into the breakfast area and kitchen. Kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Comes with a side by side refrigerator - freezer, not shown in pictures. Brewer School district. This one will go fast. 1-year lease. $1,495 with $1,495 deposit. Fair credit, no recent evictions, good rental history. Sorry, this house is not set up for any voucher programs or Section 8. (Pet policy - up to two dogs 65# max. weight each, no cats or other animals. Pet fees apply - available upon request)

Property Id 18487

(RLNE4498057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Kimbrough have any available units?
640 Kimbrough doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 640 Kimbrough have?
Some of 640 Kimbrough's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Kimbrough currently offering any rent specials?
640 Kimbrough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Kimbrough pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Kimbrough is pet friendly.
Does 640 Kimbrough offer parking?
Yes, 640 Kimbrough offers parking.
Does 640 Kimbrough have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Kimbrough does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Kimbrough have a pool?
No, 640 Kimbrough does not have a pool.
Does 640 Kimbrough have accessible units?
No, 640 Kimbrough does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Kimbrough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Kimbrough has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Kimbrough have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Kimbrough does not have units with air conditioning.

