Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 128 Mcentire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
128 Mcentire
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 Mcentire
128 N Mcentire Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
128 N Mcentire Ct, White Settlement, TX 76108
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This is a great home! Large open kitchen,living and dining area. Great for entertaining.
Four bedrooms two baths. Large yard with side garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Mcentire have any available units?
128 Mcentire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Settlement, TX
.
Is 128 Mcentire currently offering any rent specials?
128 Mcentire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Mcentire pet-friendly?
No, 128 Mcentire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Settlement
.
Does 128 Mcentire offer parking?
Yes, 128 Mcentire offers parking.
Does 128 Mcentire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Mcentire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Mcentire have a pool?
No, 128 Mcentire does not have a pool.
Does 128 Mcentire have accessible units?
No, 128 Mcentire does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Mcentire have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Mcentire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Mcentire have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Mcentire does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Similar Pages
White Settlement 1 Bedrooms
White Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with Balcony
White Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas