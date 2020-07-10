All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:14 PM

1216 Judy Street

1216 Judy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Judy Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great home on a corner lot! Open floor plan with wood floors throughout. Energy efficient solar screens provide privacy in back of home. Study is option for 4th bedroom. Lots of storage. Laundry room has enough room for a second refrigerator. Ideal for entertaining. Easy access to downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc... Home is all electric. Wood burning fireplace.
Must see to appreciate.

Schools: West Elementary, Brewer Middle School and Brewer High School.

Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each person over 18.

Pets on a case by case basis. No housing accepted.

All properties and info can be found at www.colegrouppropertymanagement.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Judy Street have any available units?
1216 Judy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 1216 Judy Street have?
Some of 1216 Judy Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Judy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Judy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Judy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Judy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Judy Street offer parking?
No, 1216 Judy Street does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Judy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Judy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Judy Street have a pool?
No, 1216 Judy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Judy Street have accessible units?
No, 1216 Judy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Judy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Judy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Judy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Judy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

