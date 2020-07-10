1216 Judy Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Great home on a corner lot! Open floor plan with wood floors throughout. Energy efficient solar screens provide privacy in back of home. Study is option for 4th bedroom. Lots of storage. Laundry room has enough room for a second refrigerator. Ideal for entertaining. Easy access to downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment, schools, etc... Home is all electric. Wood burning fireplace.

Must see to appreciate.



Schools: West Elementary, Brewer Middle School and Brewer High School.



Security deposit is equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each person over 18.



Pets on a case by case basis. No housing accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

