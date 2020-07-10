All apartments in Westworth Village
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:32 PM

5869 Coleman Street

5869 Coleman Street · No Longer Available
Location

5869 Coleman Street, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
Totally updated home with high-end furnishings included. All you have to bring is clothes and a tooth brush! This is a uniquely beautiful property in Westworth Village. The property features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, and designer bathrooms. Lease includes all utilities, cable, internet, alarm system, ring doorbell, wifi nest thermostat, water & trash, yard maintenance, TV's, WII game system, beds, linens, Fridge, washer & dryer, crock pot, pans, wine glasses, blow dryer etc etc. This house has everything you need to move in. Perfect for clients waiting for their house to be built, or waiting for it to close. Actively looking for 3-9 month leases starting Nov 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 Coleman Street have any available units?
5869 Coleman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 5869 Coleman Street have?
Some of 5869 Coleman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 Coleman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5869 Coleman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 Coleman Street pet-friendly?
No, 5869 Coleman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 5869 Coleman Street offer parking?
Yes, 5869 Coleman Street offers parking.
Does 5869 Coleman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5869 Coleman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 Coleman Street have a pool?
No, 5869 Coleman Street does not have a pool.
Does 5869 Coleman Street have accessible units?
No, 5869 Coleman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 Coleman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5869 Coleman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5869 Coleman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5869 Coleman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

