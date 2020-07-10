5869 Coleman Street

Amenities

Totally updated home with high-end furnishings included. All you have to bring is clothes and a tooth brush! This is a uniquely beautiful property in Westworth Village. The property features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, and designer bathrooms. Lease includes all utilities, cable, internet, alarm system, ring doorbell, wifi nest thermostat, water & trash, yard maintenance, TV's, WII game system, beds, linens, Fridge, washer & dryer, crock pot, pans, wine glasses, blow dryer etc etc. This house has everything you need to move in. Perfect for clients waiting for their house to be built, or waiting for it to close. Actively looking for 3-9 month leases starting Nov 1.