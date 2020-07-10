5845 Coleman Street

Amenities

Fabulous new construction contemporary in tree lined Westworth Village. A true neighborhood with sidewalks and mature trees and served by award winning Burton Hill Elem. Clean lines and finishes make this a contemporary dream. 3 bedrooms, with an enormous master suite and private en suite luxury bath with double vanity and a huge walk in closet. A dedicated utility and pantry make storage and household tasks sight unseen to visitors. Open and spacious kitchen, family and dining area with gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, and a wonderful multi use island for dining or homework station. Two secondary bedrooms share a bathroom and private access hall. Flex rom for dining, play or office. Must see!