5808 Coleman Street

Beautifully remodeled home close to River District and Trinity Trails. Cheerful paint scheme, new carpets, and ample closet space make this home charming and cozy. Surrounded by 3 legacy trees that provide complete shade during the hot TX summer. New flooring, water lines, electrical panel, texture, paint, plumbing fixtures and pergola over the back patio. Easy access to trail system and highly rated Burton Hill elementary. This home home is a jewel in a prime location near the new development on the Trinity River.