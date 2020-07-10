All apartments in Westworth Village
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:13 PM

5808 Coleman Street

5808 Coleman Street · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Coleman Street, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled home close to River District and Trinity Trails. Cheerful paint scheme, new carpets, and ample closet space make this home charming and cozy. Surrounded by 3 legacy trees that provide complete shade during the hot TX summer. New flooring, water lines, electrical panel, texture, paint, plumbing fixtures and pergola over the back patio. Easy access to trail system and highly rated Burton Hill elementary. This home home is a jewel in a prime location near the new development on the Trinity River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Coleman Street have any available units?
5808 Coleman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 5808 Coleman Street have?
Some of 5808 Coleman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Coleman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Coleman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Coleman Street pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Coleman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 5808 Coleman Street offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Coleman Street offers parking.
Does 5808 Coleman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Coleman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Coleman Street have a pool?
No, 5808 Coleman Street does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Coleman Street have accessible units?
No, 5808 Coleman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Coleman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Coleman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Coleman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Coleman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

