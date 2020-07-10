All apartments in Westworth Village
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:56 AM

5801 Aton Avenue

5801 Aton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Aton Avenue, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Fabulous classic and traditional new construction in Westworth Village, the hidden gem of the metroplex. Huge fenced yard, one level living and established neighborhood with huge trees, wide boulevards, and award winning Burton Hill Elementary School. Low maintenance brick exterior and beautiful landscaping plan. Open layout for family space, kitchen and dining areas, large walk in pantry and a study or flex space to use as an office, playroom, or exercise room. Large dedicated walk in utility room and mud bench immediately inside near the spacious two car rear entry garage. Two secondary bedrooms with walk in closets, and a luxurious master suite; bath has a private double vanity and luxury spa shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Aton Avenue have any available units?
5801 Aton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 5801 Aton Avenue have?
Some of 5801 Aton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Aton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Aton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Aton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Aton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 5801 Aton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Aton Avenue offers parking.
Does 5801 Aton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Aton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Aton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5801 Aton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Aton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5801 Aton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Aton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Aton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Aton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Aton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

