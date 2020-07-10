5801 Aton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub new construction

Fabulous classic and traditional new construction in Westworth Village, the hidden gem of the metroplex. Huge fenced yard, one level living and established neighborhood with huge trees, wide boulevards, and award winning Burton Hill Elementary School. Low maintenance brick exterior and beautiful landscaping plan. Open layout for family space, kitchen and dining areas, large walk in pantry and a study or flex space to use as an office, playroom, or exercise room. Large dedicated walk in utility room and mud bench immediately inside near the spacious two car rear entry garage. Two secondary bedrooms with walk in closets, and a luxurious master suite; bath has a private double vanity and luxury spa shower.