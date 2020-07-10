All apartments in Westworth Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5752 Tracyne Drive

5752 Tracyne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5752 Tracyne Dr, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Beautiful hardwood floors enhance the living area that is well lit with many windows and ceiling fans. Large master bedroom is separated from the other three bedrooms, and has private entry. Spacious kitchen with lot of cupboards, breakfast nook, and gas appliances. Also has a tank-less water heater. Big back yard with chain link fence.

Miled Gonzalez, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5752 Tracyne Drive have any available units?
5752 Tracyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
Is 5752 Tracyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5752 Tracyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5752 Tracyne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 5752 Tracyne Drive offer parking?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5752 Tracyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5752 Tracyne Drive have a pool?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5752 Tracyne Drive have accessible units?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5752 Tracyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5752 Tracyne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5752 Tracyne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

