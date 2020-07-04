All apartments in Westlake
1 Paigebrooke
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1 Paigebrooke

1 Paigebrooke · No Longer Available
Location

1 Paigebrooke, Westlake, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Westlake, Texas Estate - Property Id: 289208

12-acre historical ranch estate designed and built for Dallas Morning News Publisher Ted Dealy by Charles Stevens Dilbeck, architect famed for his romantic designs. Fully modernized with topline appliances. One of Texas' most iconic homes, it has been featured in several magazines. The house is sited among mature trees and is surrounded by 3 ponds that attract exotic water fowl. Pasture is home to small Texas Longhorn herd. Fully furnished, including antiques perfectly complimenting the warm and welcoming interior. Wine cellar. Patio provides beautiful vistas and invites indoor/outdoor entertaining. Music system, 500/500 Fios Internet, DISH TV, and all utilities included. More photos are available at www.paigebrookewestlake.com.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Paigebrooke have any available units?
1 Paigebrooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake, TX.
What amenities does 1 Paigebrooke have?
Some of 1 Paigebrooke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Paigebrooke currently offering any rent specials?
1 Paigebrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Paigebrooke pet-friendly?
No, 1 Paigebrooke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 1 Paigebrooke offer parking?
No, 1 Paigebrooke does not offer parking.
Does 1 Paigebrooke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Paigebrooke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Paigebrooke have a pool?
No, 1 Paigebrooke does not have a pool.
Does 1 Paigebrooke have accessible units?
No, 1 Paigebrooke does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Paigebrooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Paigebrooke has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Paigebrooke have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Paigebrooke does not have units with air conditioning.

