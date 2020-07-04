1 Paigebrooke

Amenities

12-acre historical ranch estate designed and built for Dallas Morning News Publisher Ted Dealy by Charles Stevens Dilbeck, architect famed for his romantic designs. Fully modernized with topline appliances. One of Texas' most iconic homes, it has been featured in several magazines. The house is sited among mature trees and is surrounded by 3 ponds that attract exotic water fowl. Pasture is home to small Texas Longhorn herd. Fully furnished, including antiques perfectly complimenting the warm and welcoming interior. Wine cellar. Patio provides beautiful vistas and invites indoor/outdoor entertaining. Music system, 500/500 Fios Internet, DISH TV, and all utilities included. More photos are available at www.paigebrookewestlake.com.

No Pets Allowed



