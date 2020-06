Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great opportunity to rent in the heart of West Lake Hills. This true Mid-Century Modern home has been updated but maintains all it???s original charm! You will love how the bright and open floor plan lives. The perfect orientation and abundance of windows provide amazing natural light. It feels like a tree house w/ expansive deck and views to DT. Recently painted & updated w/ new countertops, concrete floors, stainless appliances & more. Full bar and greenhouse w/ tons of storage. Large, flat backyard.