3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Additional Storage



Air Conditioner



Energy star stainless steel appliances: side by side refrigerator* with water and ice dispenser, built-in microwave, dishwasher and ceramic glass cooktop



Balcony



Dishwasher



Expansive 9-foot ceilings and designer- inspired accent wall colors



Refrigerator



Contemporary lighting including ceiling fans



Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas



2 inch mini blinds



Garden soaking tubs



Under-mount stainless steel sink with Moen plumbing fixture



Large kitchen pantries



Walk-in showers



Granite Countertops



Washer/Dryer in every home



Gourmet prep island with pendant lighting



42 inch wood upper cabinets



USB outlets in all kitchens



Double vanities



Framed vanity mirrors with decorative lighting



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



24 Hour Fitness Gym



Swimming Pool



Gated Community



Club House



Covered Parking



Business Center



On-site Maintenance



Wi-Fi in all Common Areas



Attached and Detached Garages



Recycling



Online Payments Available



Controlled access community



Conference Room



Door to Door Trash Pick Up



Coffee and Refreshment Bar



Parcel Alerts



TV Lounge



Pet Park



Furniture Rentals Available via CORT



