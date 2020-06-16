All apartments in Wells Branch
Find more places like 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wells Branch, TX
/
3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:58 PM

3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway

3302 Wells Branch Parkway · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wells Branch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3302 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Additional Storage

Air Conditioner

Energy star stainless steel appliances: side by side refrigerator* with water and ice dispenser, built-in microwave, dishwasher and ceramic glass cooktop

Balcony

Dishwasher

Expansive 9-foot ceilings and designer- inspired accent wall colors

Refrigerator

Contemporary lighting including ceiling fans

Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas

2 inch mini blinds

Garden soaking tubs

Under-mount stainless steel sink with Moen plumbing fixture

Large kitchen pantries

Walk-in showers

Granite Countertops

Washer/Dryer in every home

Gourmet prep island with pendant lighting

42 inch wood upper cabinets

USB outlets in all kitchens

Double vanities

Framed vanity mirrors with decorative lighting

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

24 Hour Fitness Gym

Swimming Pool

Gated Community

Club House

Covered Parking

Business Center

On-site Maintenance

Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

Attached and Detached Garages

Recycling

Online Payments Available

Controlled access community

Conference Room

Door to Door Trash Pick Up

Coffee and Refreshment Bar

Parcel Alerts

TV Lounge

Pet Park

Furniture Rentals Available via CORT

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have any available units?
3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have?
Some of 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway does offer parking.
Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway has a pool.
Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway has accessible units.
Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3302 W. Wells Branch Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd
Wells Branch, TX 78728
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Wells Branch 1 BedroomsWells Branch 2 Bedrooms
Wells Branch Apartments with BalconyWells Branch Apartments with Pool
Wells Branch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity