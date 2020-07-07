All apartments in Wells Branch
Last updated November 20 2019 at 10:35 PM

2407 Water Well Ln

2407 Water Well Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Water Well Lane, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single story 3 bedroom home has the curb appeal and updates you have been looking for at a great price! Updated kitchen and beautiful faux wood flooring in the common areas. Modern light fixtures and accents! A great Backyard with covered and screened patio, ideal for relaxing outside away from elements and unwanted guests. Great neighborhood and location.

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/EVkKqtMmHeE

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Wells Branch
YEAR BUILT: 1982

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Gorgeous hardwood floors in main living areas!
- Modern kitchen updates.
- Quartz countertops
- Large open living room
- Large fenced in backyard
- Covered and screened back patio
- Garage Fridge included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Pets are negotiable. The non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Water Well Ln have any available units?
2407 Water Well Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2407 Water Well Ln have?
Some of 2407 Water Well Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Water Well Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Water Well Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Water Well Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Water Well Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Water Well Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Water Well Ln offers parking.
Does 2407 Water Well Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Water Well Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Water Well Ln have a pool?
No, 2407 Water Well Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Water Well Ln have accessible units?
No, 2407 Water Well Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Water Well Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Water Well Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Water Well Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Water Well Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

