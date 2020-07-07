2407 Water Well Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This single story 3 bedroom home has the curb appeal and updates you have been looking for at a great price! Updated kitchen and beautiful faux wood flooring in the common areas. Modern light fixtures and accents! A great Backyard with covered and screened patio, ideal for relaxing outside away from elements and unwanted guests. Great neighborhood and location.



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/EVkKqtMmHeE



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Wells Branch

YEAR BUILT: 1982



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Gorgeous hardwood floors in main living areas!

- Modern kitchen updates.

- Quartz countertops

- Large open living room

- Large fenced in backyard

- Covered and screened back patio

- Garage Fridge included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Pets are negotiable. The non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **