2407 Water Well Ln

Amenities
This single story 3 bedroom home has the curb appeal and updates you have been looking for at a great price! Updated kitchen and beautiful faux wood flooring in the common areas. Modern light fixtures and accents! A great Backyard with covered and screened patio, ideal for relaxing outside away from elements and unwanted guests. Great neighborhood and location.
Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/EVkKqtMmHeE
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Wells Branch
YEAR BUILT: 1982
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Gorgeous hardwood floors in main living areas!
- Modern kitchen updates.
- Quartz countertops
- Large open living room
- Large fenced in backyard
- Covered and screened back patio
- Garage Fridge included as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Pets are negotiable. The non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **