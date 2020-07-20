14218 Anita Marie Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed garage pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Adorable single story house for rent in amazing Wells Branch neighborhood.



Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, Deck with covered pergola in the back yard, close to community amenities like tennis courts, pool, playground, jogging & walking trails.



Close to all living needs like HEB, Walgreens, Walmart, Lowes, HD, fast-food, restaurants, movie complex, etc.



Minutes to Domain, Howard station metro, easy access to IH35 or Mopac.



Short drive to all major companies like Apple, Oracle, Accenture, TriNet, EA, Amazon, IBM, Visa, Flex, Cisco, Nvidia, National Instruments, etc.



Open house on 15th June, pls reach to schedule a time.