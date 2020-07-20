All apartments in Wells Branch
Wells Branch, TX
14218 Anita Marie Ln
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:14 AM

14218 Anita Marie Ln

14218 Anita Marie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14218 Anita Marie Lane, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Adorable single story house for rent in amazing Wells Branch neighborhood.

Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, Deck with covered pergola in the back yard, close to community amenities like tennis courts, pool, playground, jogging & walking trails.

Close to all living needs like HEB, Walgreens, Walmart, Lowes, HD, fast-food, restaurants, movie complex, etc.

Minutes to Domain, Howard station metro, easy access to IH35 or Mopac.

Short drive to all major companies like Apple, Oracle, Accenture, TriNet, EA, Amazon, IBM, Visa, Flex, Cisco, Nvidia, National Instruments, etc.

Open house on 15th June, pls reach to schedule a time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have any available units?
14218 Anita Marie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have?
Some of 14218 Anita Marie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14218 Anita Marie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14218 Anita Marie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14218 Anita Marie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14218 Anita Marie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14218 Anita Marie Ln offers parking.
Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14218 Anita Marie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14218 Anita Marie Ln has a pool.
Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have accessible units?
No, 14218 Anita Marie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14218 Anita Marie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14218 Anita Marie Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14218 Anita Marie Ln has units with air conditioning.
