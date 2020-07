Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground cats allowed accessible garage parking pool bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to a great residential environment community.We are minutes from the beautiful Clear Lake Area. You'll appreciate everything about the location, within quick reach of the University of Houston Clear Lake (UHCL), Galveston, Baybrook Mall, Hobby Airport, NASA/Johnson Space Center and the Kemah Boardwalk.. Easy access to I-45 and Bay Area Bld. means countless options for fine dining, fantastic shopping, and exciting entertainment. It's the lifestyle you deserve, and you'll find it waiting for you at Palomar Apartments