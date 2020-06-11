All apartments in Weatherford
1921 Bay Laurel Drive
1921 Bay Laurel Drive

1921 Bay Laurel Dr · (866) 833-0449
Location

1921 Bay Laurel Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,149

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weatherford is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in the desired Park Oaks neighborhood convenient to shopping and major highways! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Patio, Fenced-In Yard & Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive have any available units?
1921 Bay Laurel Drive has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Weatherford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Weatherford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive have?
Some of 1921 Bay Laurel Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Bay Laurel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Bay Laurel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Bay Laurel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 Bay Laurel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Bay Laurel Drive does offer parking.
Does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Bay Laurel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 Bay Laurel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 Bay Laurel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Bay Laurel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Bay Laurel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
