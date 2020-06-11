1921 Bay Laurel Drive

Amenities

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weatherford is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in the desired Park Oaks neighborhood convenient to shopping and major highways! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Patio, Fenced-In Yard & Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.