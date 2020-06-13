/
accessible apartments
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Waxahachie, TX
7 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
12 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
6 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
7 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
1 Unit Available
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
4 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
39 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
