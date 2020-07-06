807 Givens St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4-2 home located in Waxahachie, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has an open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Home is finished nicely with granite counters, tiled wet areas and large back porch. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=aEKKswzjJY&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com