Waxahachie, TX
807 Givens St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:03 AM

807 Givens St

807 Givens Street · No Longer Available
Waxahachie
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

807 Givens Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4-2 home located in Waxahachie, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has an open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom. Home is finished nicely with granite counters, tiled wet areas and large back porch. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=aEKKswzjJY&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Givens St have any available units?
807 Givens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 807 Givens St have?
Some of 807 Givens St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Givens St currently offering any rent specials?
807 Givens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Givens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Givens St is pet friendly.
Does 807 Givens St offer parking?
No, 807 Givens St does not offer parking.
Does 807 Givens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Givens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Givens St have a pool?
No, 807 Givens St does not have a pool.
Does 807 Givens St have accessible units?
No, 807 Givens St does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Givens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Givens St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Givens St have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Givens St does not have units with air conditioning.

